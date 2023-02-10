ADVERTISEMENT

PIL petition says minor minerals mined illegally in Coimbatore, sent to Kerala

February 10, 2023 12:23 am | Updated 12:23 am IST - CHENNAI

The High Court calls for the response of the Coimbatore Collector and other officials to the case filed by a local resident

The Hindu Bureau

The Madras High Court on Thursday called for the response of the Coimbatore Collector to a public interest litigation petition which alleged that minor minerals were being mined illegally in the district and transported to Kerala by a syndicate which had been minting crores of rupees.

Acting Chief Justice T. Raja and Justice D. Bharatha Chakravarthy ordered notice to the Collector and other officials on the petition filed by A. Gopi Krishnan, 31, a resident of Coimbatore. He claimed to have given a representation in this regard to the government authorities on January 6.

Stating that there were around 800 stone quarries in the district, the petitioner claimed that 80% of them were functioning without valid licences.

He also said several public-spirited individuals and organisations had staged demonstrations in the district against such illegality.

The petitioner also said some of the miners obtain permission for mining two units of minerals but end up quarrying 12 units, thereby causing a huge monetary loss to the exchequer.

He alleged that the government officials had colluded with the illegal miners.

