PIL petition complains of liquor consumption on public roads due to closure of shops and bars at 10 p.m.

December 20, 2022 08:20 pm | Updated 08:20 pm IST - CHENNAI

Litigants say those who purchase liquor just before the closure of the shops end up consuming it right in front of the shops because bars, too, get closed at the same time

The Hindu Bureau

The Madras High Court on Tuesday sought the response of the State government to a public interest litigation petition which complained of liquor consumption on public roads during night hours because the Tamil Nadu State Marketing Corporation (Tasmac)-run liquor shops as well as bars attached thereto are closed simultaneously at 10 p.m. every day.

The First Division Bench of Acting Chief Justice T. Raja and Justice D. Bharatha Chakravarthy wanted to know the response of Tasmac by January 4 to the petition filed jointly by eatery owner N. Mohan and vegetable seller P. Gopinath, who were doing business close to a liquor shop-cum-bar at Vengathur in Tiruvallur district.

The petitioners claimed that last-minute liquor buyers end up consuming it right in front of the shops because the bars, too, get closed along with the shops at 10 p.m. every day. Such behaviour causes a great amount of inconvenience to members of the public, especially women and children, passing through these shops, they said.

The petitioners sought a direction to Tasmac to find a solution to the issue of consumption of liquor purchased just before the closing hours since both the shops as well as the bars function from noon to 10 p.m.

