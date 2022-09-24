PIL petition alleges sand lorries being forced to overload

The Hindu Bureau September 24, 2022 00:03 IST

This leads to excessive wear and tear, accidents and damage to roads, says federation

The Tamil Nadu Sand Lorry Owners Federation has filed a public interest litigation petition in the Madras High Court, alleging that the quarry operators in the State are forcing federation members to overload their vehicles, leading to excessive wear and tear, accidents and damage to roads. When the case was listed for admission before the First Division Bench of Acting Chief Justice T. Raja and P. D. Audikesavalu on Friday, they directed counsel for the petitioner to file an additional affidavit, listing more details of the alleged illegalities, and adjourned the matter by a week. In an affidavit filed in support of the PIL petition, federation president Sella Rajamani said the lorry owners and drivers also end up facing police cases and paying fines for overloading of the vehicles, though no such case gets booked against the quarry operators.



