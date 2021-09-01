PIL petition against MLAs who contested on symbols of other parties

‘They should not be treated as members of their parent parties’

A public interest litigation petition has been filed in the Madras High Court seeking a direction to the Legislative Assembly Secretariat to treat the MLAs, who had contested on election symbols belonging to other political parties, as members of the latter parties and not as those belonging to their parent parties.

Stating that as many as eight MLAs from different parties had contested under the ‘rising sun’ symbol of DMK, the litigant insisted that they should not be allotted separate seating arrangements or time slots to speak during the Assembly sessions and they must be treated only as ruling party members.

The petitioner, M. Loganathan, an advocate from Coimbatore, also sought a direction to the State government to not invite those MLAs or other leaders of their parent parties in their capacity as representatives of those parties to the legislature party meetings conducted by the government to discuss important issues.

The petitioner pointed out that MLAs E.R. Easwaran, M.H. Jawahirullah, K. Chinappa, M. Boominathan, T. Velmurugan, P. Abdul Samad, T. Sadhan Tirumalai Kumar and A.R.R. Raghuraman do not belong to DMK, yet they had contested in the ‘rising sun’ symbol following an alliance with that party. Similarly, M. Jagan Murthy of Puratchi Bharatham had contested in AIADMK’s two leaves symbol, he pointed out.