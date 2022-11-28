PIL in HC insists on framing rules against those who ride motorcycles rashly and dangerously

November 28, 2022 10:52 pm | Updated 10:52 pm IST - CHENNAI

A public interest litigation petition has been filed in the Madras High Court seeking a direction to the State government to frame rules and regulations against those who ride motorcycles rashly and dangerously in public places and those who retrofit their two-wheelers without proper permission from the Regional Transport Officers.

Acting Chief Justice T. Raja and Justice D. Krishnakumar on Monday directed State government Pleader P. Muthukumar to take notice on behalf of the Home Secretary, Transport Commissioner as well as Director General of Police and ensure that a status report on the steps being taken so far gets filed in the court within four weeks.

In his affidavit, the petitioner M. Vignesh, 31, an advocate, said rash and dangerous riding of motorcycles was turning out to be a nightmare for the motorists as well as pedestrians on the city roads. He said most youngsters, including teenagers, were indulging in such acts putting their lives as well as the lives of others in danger.

Referring to data collected by him through Right to Information Act, the litigant said the police had registered as many as 61,015 cases for over speeding; 1,813 cases for rash driving and 1,306 cases for tampering with silencers. He said such crimes happened because of watching stunt shows on the social media by motor vloggers.

Stating that the youngsters should be prevented from indulging in such dangerous acts on public roads, the petitioner insisted on framing appropriate rules and regulations.