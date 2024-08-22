GIFT a SubscriptionGift
PIL filed against proposed road within Anamalai Tiger Reserve

Litigant fears that the road from Tirumoorthy hills to Kurumalai would affect the ecology and serve as a boon to forest offenders

Published - August 22, 2024 09:14 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau

A public interest litigation (PIL) petition has been filed in the Madras High Court against sanction accorded by the Tiruppur Collector to Thalli Town Panchayat for laying a road from Tirumoorthy hills to Kurumalai within the core area of Anamalai Tiger Reserve (ATR).

First Division Bench of Acting Chief Justice D. Krishnakumar and Justice P.B. Balaji on Thursday directed State Government Pleader A. Edwin Prabakar to ensure that a counter affidavit was filed within three weeks failing which the court might pass interim orders.

The PIL petition had been filed by Tiruppur-based environmental activist D. Gowtham. His counsel SP. Chockalingam told the court that the ATR possesses diverse fauna and flora. It also encompasses a watershed for Palar, a tributary of River Cauvery.

However, a threat to the pristine environment had come in the form of a road to be laid at a cost of ₹49 lakh and sanctioned by the Tiruppur Collector on January 12, he complained. The counsel feared that the road would only help forest offenders and cause damage to the ecology.

Though the distance from Tirumoorthy hills and Kurumalai was about 8 km, the revenue officials had on record shown the length of the road to be only 3,150 metres possibly to avoid obtaining necessary clearance under the Forest Conservation Act of 1980, he said.

Claiming that the newly-sanctioned road cuts across the core area (critical tiger habitat) of ATR, the counsel said, laying such a road through a steep terrain in the Western Ghats would seriously harm the sensitive ecosystem of the tiger reserve due to deforestation and also pose a threat to wildlife.

“Constructing a road in a reserve area is a linear intrusion and the said intrusion would certainly affect the already endangered flora and fauna, including the Royal Bengal Tiger... The new road will also be a boon to smugglers and poachers and to those who exploit forest resources,” he added.

