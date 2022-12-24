PIL filed against installation of Anbazhagan’s statue

December 24, 2022 07:42 pm | Updated 07:42 pm IST - CHENNAI

A public interest litigation (PIL) petition has been filed in the Madras High Court to restrain the State government from installing a statue of Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) stalwart K. Anbazhagan on the premises of the office of the Director of School Education in Chennai.

V. Palanisamy, a businessman from Udayampalayam in Coimbatore district, has filed the petition on the ground that the installation of the statue was a waste of public money and that the government could instead utilise the funds for starting a welfare scheme named after him. The petitioner contended that the statue would cause inconvenience to the visitors to the office of the Directorate of School Education and that the Supreme Court in an order passed in 2013 had ruled against installation of statues on public roads, pavements, walkways and other public utility spaces.

It was brought to the notice of the court that the State government had installed a statue of Anbazhagan at the Integrated Complex of the Finance department at Nandanam in Chennai besides naming the complex after him and therefore there was no need for one more statue.

