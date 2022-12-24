ADVERTISEMENT

PIL filed against installation of Anbazhagan’s statue

December 24, 2022 07:42 pm | Updated 07:42 pm IST - CHENNAI

Litigant says the government could instead use the money to introduce a public welfare scheme and name it after the departed DMK stalwart

The Hindu Bureau

A public interest litigation (PIL) petition has been filed in the Madras High Court to restrain the State government from installing a statue of Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) stalwart K. Anbazhagan on the premises of the office of the Director of School Education in Chennai.

V. Palanisamy, a businessman from Udayampalayam in Coimbatore district, has filed the petition on the ground that the installation of the statue was a waste of public money and that the government could instead utilise the funds for starting a welfare scheme named after him. The petitioner contended that the statue would cause inconvenience to the visitors to the office of the Directorate of School Education and that the Supreme Court in an order passed in 2013 had ruled against installation of statues on public roads, pavements, walkways and other public utility spaces.

It was brought to the notice of the court that the State government had installed a statue of Anbazhagan at the Integrated Complex of the Finance department at Nandanam in Chennai besides naming the complex after him and therefore there was no need for one more statue.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

Related Topics

Chennai / politics

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US