A public interest litigation petition has been filed in the Madras High Court complaining that almost all narrow public lanes across Kumbakonam city had been encroached either by private individuals or commercial establishments thereby denying free access to thousands of devotees who visit the temple city.

Advocate “Elephant” G. Rajendran has filed the PIL petition alleging that the Kumbakonam Corporation officials were in hand in glove with the encroachers and action was not being taken to evict the encroachers and remove the encroachments for the benefit of devotees visiting various temples.

Lane blocked

Listing various lanes that remain under encroachment, the petitioner said a private hotel had blocked a lane that connects the Sarangapani Temple with Someswaraswamy Temple by fixing iron gates and keeping them under lock and key. The litigant alleged that the hotel used the lane for cooking purposes.

Mr. Gajendran claimed to have given representations in this regard to the Corpoation as well as to other authorities concerned in June 2023 but lamented that action had not been taken till date.

