Tamil Nadu

PIL challenging ‘Hindus only’ norm for college dismissed

The Madras High Court on Friday dismissed a public interest litigation petition which had challenged a notification issued by Arulmighu Kapaleeswarar Arts and Science College at Kolathur in Chennai on October 13 for recruitment of Assistant Professors on the ground that it is unconstitutional to invite applications only from Hindus and not follow the rule of reservation applicable to public employment.

Justices T. Raja and D. Bharatha Chakravarthy refused to entertain the PIL petition after State Government Pleader P. Muthukumar brought it to the notice of the court that the walk-in interviews for the post was already over and that the litigant K. Pandiyan, a retired college professor, had approached the court belatedly.


