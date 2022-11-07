PIL challenges enhancement of spot fine for road traffic violations

The government must first lay the roads properly before insisting upon the motorists to wear helmets, says petitioner. File

A public interest litigation petition has been filed in the Madras High Court challenging a Government Order issued on October 19 enhancing the compounding fees for road traffic offences. The litigant alleged that the police had begun to harass motorists ever since the fine amounts were increased manifold.

Though the case was listed for admission before the first Division Bench of Acting Chief Justice T. Raja and Justice D. Krishnakumar on Monday, it was simply adjourned to Friday following a request made on behalf of the petitioner’s counsel. A. Jalaludeen, 48, of Madurai had filed the PIL petition.

Stating that the spot fine on two-wheeler riders for not wearing helmets had been increased from ₹100 to ₹1,000, the petitioner said, the government must first lay the roads properly before insisting upon the motorists to wear helmets. He claimed that bad roads were a major reason for accidents.

The petitioner also said that the exorbitant increase in the fine amount for various offences would cause great hardship to auto rickshaw drivers, lorry drivers and such other people who earn their livelihood through transportation.