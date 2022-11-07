PIL challenges enhancement of spot fine for road traffic violations

Litigant alleges that police have begun to harass motorists ever since the fine amounts were increased manifold

The Hindu Bureau CHENNAI
November 07, 2022 20:32 IST

ADVERTISEMENT

The government must first lay the roads properly before insisting upon the motorists to wear helmets, says petitioner. File

A public interest litigation petition has been filed in the Madras High Court challenging a Government Order issued on October 19 enhancing the compounding fees for road traffic offences. The litigant alleged that the police had begun to harass motorists ever since the fine amounts were increased manifold.

ADVERTISEMENT

Though the case was listed for admission before the first Division Bench of Acting Chief Justice T. Raja and Justice D. Krishnakumar on Monday, it was simply adjourned to Friday following a request made on behalf of the petitioner’s counsel. A. Jalaludeen, 48, of Madurai had filed the PIL petition.

Stating that the spot fine on two-wheeler riders for not wearing helmets had been increased from ₹100 to ₹1,000, the petitioner said, the government must first lay the roads properly before insisting upon the motorists to wear helmets. He claimed that bad roads were a major reason for accidents.

TOP STORIES RIGHT NOW

The petitioner also said that the exorbitant increase in the fine amount for various offences would cause great hardship to auto rickshaw drivers, lorry drivers and such other people who earn their livelihood through transportation.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

Leave your comments and read more on The Hindu News app