PIL against police not allowing visitors to stay on Marina beach beyond 10 p.m.

May 25, 2023 08:06 pm | Updated 08:06 pm IST - CHENNAI

A public interest litigation petition has been filed in the Madras High Court to restrain Greater Chennai Police (GCP) from forcing the visitors to leave the Marina beach by 10 p.m. every day.

The petitioner claimed that the police cannot prevent the visitors from enjoying the sea breeze at night.

A summer vacation Bench of Justices B. Pugalendhi and V. Lakshminarayanan heard the matter on Thursday and posted it before the regular Bench after the vacation.

R.K. Jaleel from Thirumangalam in Chennai has filed the petition contending that there is no justification in forcing visitors to leave the beach by 10 p.m.

The petitioner said he visited the beach along with his family to take a break during the summer but was surprised to find the policemen force the visitors to leave the beach around 10 p.m. He wondered why this was being done when many restaurants were allowed to remain open late in the night.

Stating that Chennai had turned into a concrete jungle, he said the residents had nowhere to go but the beach in search of breeze. Therefore, the police should not force the beach goers to leave the place by 10 p.m. at least during the summer months, he pleaded.

