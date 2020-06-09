Tamil Nadu

PIL against online classes for schoolchildren

A public interest litigation petition has been filed in the Madras High Court to forbear the Central and State governments from permitting private schools to conduct online classes until appropriate guidelines were framed for it under the Information Technology Act of 2000.

The petitioner, a mother of two children studying in classes IX and VI in Chennai, has claimed that students were being exposed to “immoral adult websites” due to pop ups that appear during the online classes and hence there was an imminent necessity to regulate the classes.

She also said that the conduct of online classes, to deal with the lockdown to fight COVID-19, had led to several structural imbalances between the rural and urban residents, rich and poor and the men and women since there was a vast difference between them in accessing technology.

“Only those who have the privilege of owning a smartphone or in some cases, more than one smartphone or computers, due to two or more children in the family, with a strong internet connection can access these classes,” an affidavit filed by her through advocate R. Krishnakumar read.

Further, claiming that teachers could not monitor the students effectively during such online classes, the petitioner said such classes were suitable only for self-motivated children who show the initiative to learn on their own and not for those dependent on faculty and peer interaction.

A letter from the Editor

Dear reader,

We have been keeping you up-to-date with information on the developments in India and the world that have a bearing on our health and wellbeing, our lives and livelihoods, during these difficult times. To enable wide dissemination of news that is in public interest, we have increased the number of articles that can be read free, and extended free trial periods. However, we have a request for those who can afford to subscribe: please do. As we fight disinformation and misinformation, and keep apace with the happenings, we need to commit greater resources to news gathering operations. We promise to deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.

Support Quality Journalism
Comments
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Jun 9, 2020 12:35:36 AM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/tamil-nadu/pil-against-online-classes-for-schoolchildren/article31782939.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY