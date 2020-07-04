PIL against importing substandard infrared thermometers from China

A public interest litigation petition has been filed in the Madras High Court to restrain the Drugs Controller General of India as well as the State government from allowing import of spurious and substandard infrared thermometers from China.
Justices R. Subbiah and Krishnan Ramasamy on Friday ordered notices, returnable by two weeks, to both the respondents. Advocate G.B. Motcham had filed the case also seeking a direction to procure only thermometers that conform to Indian Standards.
In an affidavit filed through his counsel M.C. Swamy and J. Kather Hussain, the litigant said, infrared thermometers had become a necessity especially during the times of COVID-19 and the need for the devices would grow exponentially in future too.
This had led to flooding of the market with poor quality Chinese thermometers which cost around Rs.1,500 as against Rs.8,000 charged for good quality thermometers. The low priced thermometers with faulty sensors end up showing wrong results, he claimed.
The litigant also cited a news report in The Hindu Business Line on June 19 to support his claim that a majority of medical devices used in the country were imported and that 11% of them were from China, according to the latest figures of Union Ministry of Commerce and Industry.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
To get full access, please subscribe.
Already have an account ? Sign in
Show Less Plan
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper ,crossword, iPhone, iPad mobile applications and print. Our plans enhance your reading experience.
A letter from the Editor
Dear subscriber,
Thank you!
Your support for our journalism is invaluable. It’s a support for truth and fairness in journalism. It has helped us keep apace with events and happenings.
The Hindu has always stood for journalism that is in the public interest. At this difficult time, it becomes even more important that we have access to information that has a bearing on our health and well-being, our lives, and livelihoods. As a subscriber, you are not only a beneficiary of our work but also its enabler.
We also reiterate here the promise that our team of reporters, copy editors, fact-checkers, designers, and photographers will deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.
Suresh Nambath