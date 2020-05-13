Tamil Nadu

PIL against holding exams

A public interest litigation (PIL) petition has been filed in the Madras High Court to restrain the State government from going ahead with its plan to conduct public exams for Class 10 students between June 1 and 12.

The petition is expected to be listed before Justices Vineet Kothari and Pushpa Sathyanarayana this week. Advocate S. Stalinraja had filed the case saying that the exams should not be conducted until the COVID-19 threat persists.

He contended that it was not wise to hold the exams when the number of people being tested positive for COVID-19 was on the rise in the State, especially in Chennai, and the number of deaths was also increasing. Now that the transport corporations had also decided to operate buses only with a limited number of passengers to enforce physical distancing, it would become difficult for students to reach the centres, he argued.

