PIL against holding exams

A public interest litigation (PIL) petition has been filed in the Madras High Court to restrain the State government from going ahead with its plan to conduct public exams for Class 10 students between June 1 and 12.
The petition is expected to be listed before Justices Vineet Kothari and Pushpa Sathyanarayana this week. Advocate S. Stalinraja had filed the case saying that the exams should not be conducted until the COVID-19 threat persists.
He contended that it was not wise to hold the exams when the number of people being tested positive for COVID-19 was on the rise in the State, especially in Chennai, and the number of deaths was also increasing. Now that the transport corporations had also decided to operate buses only with a limited number of passengers to enforce physical distancing, it would become difficult for students to reach the centres, he argued.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
Not convinced? Know why you should pay for news.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper ,crossword, iPhone, iPad mobile applications and print. Our plans enhance your reading experience.
A letter from the Editor
Dear reader,
We have been trying to keep you up-to-date with news that matters to our lives and livelihoods, during these difficult times. To enable wide dissemination of news that is in public interest, we have increased the number of articles that can be read free, and extended free trial periods. However, we have a request for those who can afford to subscribe: please do. As we fight disinformation and misinformation, and keep apace with the happenings, we need to commit greater resources to news gathering operations. We promise to deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.
Support Quality Journalism