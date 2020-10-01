PIL against banning of ornaments in NEET centres

CHENNAI

01 October 2020 02:13 IST

Women forced to remove their ‘thalis’ too, says petitioner

A public interest litigation petition has been filed in the Madras High Court seeking a direction to the National Testing Agency (NTA) to remove ornaments from the list of items barred at the centres where National Eligibility-cum-Entrance Test (NEET) for medical and dental admissions are conducted every year.

Advocate S. Arvind Raj filed the PIL petition on the ground that a ban on ornaments and metallic items had led to many women being asked even to remove their sacred ‘thali’ before being allowed to enter the examination centres.

He said such an insistence went against religious customs, and subjected the candidates to mental agony.

