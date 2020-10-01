Tamil Nadu

PIL against banning of ornaments in NEET centres

A public interest litigation petition has been filed in the Madras High Court seeking a direction to the National Testing Agency (NTA) to remove ornaments from the list of items barred at the centres where National Eligibility-cum-Entrance Test (NEET) for medical and dental admissions are conducted every year.

Advocate S. Arvind Raj filed the PIL petition on the ground that a ban on ornaments and metallic items had led to many women being asked even to remove their sacred ‘thali’ before being allowed to enter the examination centres.

He said such an insistence went against religious customs, and subjected the candidates to mental agony.

Comments
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Oct 1, 2020 2:13:42 AM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/tamil-nadu/pil-against-banning-of-ornaments-in-neet-centres/article32737036.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story