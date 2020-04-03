Tamil Nadu

Pick your daily bread, just leave cash in the box

Assured supply: A customer collecting bread from the self-service counter of a shop in Coimbatore.

Coimbatore baker sets up a helpful temporary stall

With physical distancing being underscored repeatedly to avoid the spread of coronavirus (COVID-19), a sweet shop owner at Rathinapuri in Coimbatore city, has set up a temporary stall outside his closed shop, stocked with loaves of bread but with no shop attendant. The customers can simply pick up a loaf and leave ₹30 in a cash box placed nearby.

With grocery shops being instructed to down their shutters before 2 p.m. amid the COVID-19 lockdown, this initiative has garnered a good response from the residents, said A. Vignesh, owner of Moondru Kambam Nellai Muthu Vilas Sweets and Bakes.

“We set up this stall last Tuesday evening itself,” he said, referring to March 24, when prohibitory orders under Section 144 of the CrPC came into force across Tamil Nadu at 6 p.m.

About 300 bread loaves are left at the makeshift stall daily. The stall is open throughout the day. The bread is baked in Mr. Vignesh’s bakery behind the sweet shop.

“A simple meal would cost ₹40. There are some who cannot afford it. At least they can have this bread for one meal,” says the 24-year-old.

