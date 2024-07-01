Physicians urged to teach people the need to reduce salt intake

Sapiens Health Foundation and IIT-Madras’ Department of Medical Sciences and Technology held a workshop on low-salt diet.

The Directorate of Public Health and Resolve to Save Lives, a New York-based non-governmental organisation, collaborate to hold the workshop organised at the Indian Institute of Technology Madras for physicians.

Director of Public Health T.S. Selvavinayagam said reducing the burden of non-communicable diseases (NCDs) was a major public health challenge. Under the Makkalai Thedi Maruthuvam, he said over 75 lakh people had been found to have high blood pressure, while 25 lakh to 30 lakh people had hypertension and diabetes.

The most effective method to bring down hypertension was to reduce salt intake, he said. “You need to touch on modifiable risk factors such as salt, sugar, and transfat,” Dr. Selvavinayagam said to the gathered physicians, adding that the Uppu Kuraipom (reduce salt consumption) campaign was a method to address the NCDs.

Under the Chief Minister’s Health Insurance Scheme (CMCHIS), the highest amount was spent on haemodialysis with the government settling claims of over ₹100 crore, he said, blaming the lifestyle modifications and the instant attraction to fast foods. The challenge was tackling the hidden sources of salt, which included takeaway and trend of eating out. He likened the public interventions required to that used for tobacco prevention.

“Every dollar spent on intervention will give not less than US $12 in returns. The returns are manifold such as preventing mortality, complications, and prolonging the healthy years.” Rajan Ravichandran, nephrologist and chairman of the foundation, said it was necessary to have statutory guidelines and labelling on food packets that would offer details on the amount of salt in it.