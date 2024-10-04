Physical education teachers must nurture students’ sports aptitude, says former basketball captain

Physical education teachers are parenting figures who can help students develop their aptitude for a sport, said Anitha Pauldurai, former captain of Indian basketball women’s team. “I am blessed to be a sportsperson and satisfied at ensuring that the tricolour flew high,” she told the graduands at the 14th convocation of the Tamil Nadu Physical Education and Sports University here on Friday.

Ms. Pauldurai walked the graduands through her life and touched on the challenges she faced. She overcame knee injury, financial difficulties and pregnancy to return to the sport she trained in.

A girl who hailed from a small village in Tirunelveli district, as she described herself, owed her achievement to her physical education teacher who identified her talent. By the age of 10, she was playing basketball at the zonal level.

“Sports taught me to get up and walk when I faced failures. The Padma Shri award came for having played basketball for the country. I have three mantras: interest, hard work and perseverance,” she said.

She told the graduands that as physical education teachers, they will teach students discipline, and be the bridge between the management and the students, to enable them achieve their goals.

She urged the graduands to not give up when they face challenges but to return to their sport.

Earlier, vice-chancellor M. Sundar in his annual report said, the university had signed 23 memoranda of understanding in 2024 with various colleges and sports associations. The Department of Advanced Sports Training and Technology had achieved a patent for design and development of sustainable sports shoes using natural plant-based alternatives.

Mr. Sundar said 3,638 degrees were awarded for the years 2022-23 and 2023-24 at the convocation. Of the 62 candidates who received their degree in person, 37 were rank holders from the University and affiliated colleges. As many as 3,576 candidates received their degrees in absentia.

Governor-Chancellor R.N. Ravi distributed the medals and certificates to 62 candidates. Deputy Chief Minister, Minister for Sports and Youth Development and pro-chancellor of the university Udhayanidhi Stalin was present at the event.

