Physical classes for IX to XII in Tamil Nadu likely to begin on September 1

CHENNAI

06 August 2021 19:40 IST

Ban on worship in religious places on Fridays, Saturdays and Sundays.

Tamil Nadu government is planning to resume physical classes for students in Class IX, X, XI and XII from September 1 with 50% of the class strength, complying with the Standard Operating Procedure. Schools have remained shut on account of COVID-19 lockdown. The government has also extended the ongoing lockdown till 6 a.m. on August 23 with some fresh restrictions to avoid crowding in certain places.

In a statement on Friday, Chief Minister M.K. Stalin said during a discussion with medical experts that they “unanimously” expressed their opinion that schools should reopen. The School Education Department has been instructed to undertake preliminary works towards the reopening of schools for these students.

“The experts said children were under depression since they continue to remain indoors, and it has created a gap in the learning process among students. Moreover, they pointed out that a majority of students could not attend online classes being [due to network and gadget issues],” Mr. Stalin said.

He announced that medical and nursing colleges and those offering related programmes would be allowed to resume classes from August 16. “Students and teachers in these colleges, classified as medical staff, have been vaccinated,” he pointed out.

Ban on religious institutions

In an attempt to prevent the spread of COVID-19 due to crowding of people in public places, Mr. Stalin announced that worship in all religious places would not be allowed for the general public on Fridays, Saturdays and Sundays.

The local bodies must ensure there is no crowding in meat and fish stalls by spreading them out in the open space. The Chief Minister reiterated that shops must supply hand sanitisers for customers and enforce wearing of facemasks and physical distancing norms.

“Action would be initiated against commercial and other establishments that do not follow the guidelines and allow more customers than the norm,” Mr. Stalin said.

District Collectors and local bodies are to undertake micro level COVID-19 containment activities in areas under their jurisdiction to avoid the spread of the pandemic, he said. The Test-track-Treat-Vaccination-COVID-19 appropriate behaviour formula was to be strictly followed.

Mr. Stalin reiterated his request to the general public to extend cooperation to measures being taken by the State government to curb the spread of COVID-19.