PhotoSolidarity print sale forCOVID-19 relief

Profit from the sale will be passed on to Khalsa Aid India and Protsahan India Foundation

The Chennai Photo Biennale Foundation has launched “PhotoSolidarity”, a print sale to raise funds to support organisations working to provide relief to those affected by COVID-19.

The initiative is supported by artists from across the world, and profits from the sale will be donated to Khalsa Aid India and Protsahan India Foundation, which supply essential and medical kits, and also provide child care during the COVID-19 crisis.

The print sale has raised ₹5,00,000 since the launch.

Each photograph will be available in two sizes in editions of three each size. This is a special edition (not limited edition) for ‘PhotoSolidarity’ and as such will only be available during the sale period, a press release said. Artists are free to sell images in other forms in open editions or other editions in any size.

All photographs will be printed on Epson large-format printers with Epson K2 Archival Inks on Epson Archival Paper. Photos will be printed on demand at the end of the sale period. International shipping is also available.

These special edition prints are available on shop.chennaiphotobiennale.com.

Interested persons can also email contact@chennaiphotobiennale. com