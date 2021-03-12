Photo IDs for new voters will arrive by post

Electors need not go through laborious process any more

Have you applied for inclusion in the electoral roll for the first time? And are you awaiting the Elector Photo Identity Card (EPIC) from the booth-level officer or are you unsuccessfully attempting this at an e-seva centre? You may soon receive it from the Election Commission of India (ECI) by post.

During an interaction, Chief Electoral Officer Satyabrata Sahoo said: “First-time voters need not wait for EPIC from the BLO or apply for EPIC through e-seva centres. They will receive them by post.” The CEO’s statement comes as a huge relief to those thronging e-seva centres, hoping to get their EPICs at the earliest. The Hindu visited multiple e-seva centres last week, where first-time voters had come without realising that they cannot get the cards from there the first time.

Some first-time voters have already received the cards by post. P. Nigamanth of Anna Nagar West said: “When I applied for an EPIC, I was told that I would be intimated about the card by February, but was not told that I would receive it by post. So when I received a post from the ECI, I did not realise it was EPIC until I opened the envelope.”

Also, those intending to replace their damaged or lost EPICs will not have to go through the laborious process.

“The ECI is in the process of rolling out a system wherein those who have lost their EPICs and want a replacement will be able to apply for them online without going through the long process, and it will reach them by post,” Mr. Sahoo said. Such electors need to fill up Form 001 and get the signature of the Deputy Tahsildar (elections) concerned before submitting it for getting a duplicate card. They can also apply through the e-seva centre, following the same procedure.

As of January 20, about 13.09 lakh voters in the rolls are in the 18-19 age group — meaning they have entered the rolls and are set to cast their vote for the first time.