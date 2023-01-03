ADVERTISEMENT

Photo expo on indigenous fish species to be held on January 13

January 03, 2023 10:38 pm | Updated 10:38 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau

A Rohani Barb that is found in Kanniyakumari district. Photo: Special arrangement

A photo exhibition of fish species indigenous to India, scheduled to commence in Chennai on January 13, intends to throw light on the lesser-known fish species of Tamil Nadu, such as the Tambraparani Barb and Rohani Barb along with others found throughout India.

Aquarium enthusiast Beta Mahatvaraj, who has been documenting native fish species and their habitats in the country over the past two decades in association with the Chennai Public Aquarium, plans to display over 150 portraits of freshwater and brackishwater fish species and their habitats at the Chennai Public Aquarium at the Eco Park in Chetpet.

“We are planning to display portraits and posters of native fish species on four themes. Those found along the Western Ghats and Eastern Ghats and those found only in Tamil Nadu and other parts of India, including the Northeastern States,” Mr. Mahatvaraj said.

