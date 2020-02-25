Photo expo on govt.’s achievements opens

VELLORE

25 February 2020 01:13 IST

Stalls showcase various schemes

Commercial Taxes Minister K.C. Veeramani and Labour Welfare Minister Nilofer Kafeel inaugurated an exhibition near the old bus stand on Sunday.

The exhibition throws light on various government schemes. Stalls showcasing schemes of 27 government departments have been put up at the expo. The exhibition showcases the achievements of the State Government under the leadership of Edappadi K. Palaniswami.

There were a number of photographs depicting the life, events and growth of the party leader and former Chief Minister J. Jayalalithaa.

Advertising

Advertising

The photographs included kudimaramathu works and other infrastructure works being carried out in combined Vellore district. Collector A. Shanmuga Sundaram presided over the inaugural.