Tamil Nadu

Photo expo on govt.’s achievements opens

Stalls showcase various schemes

Commercial Taxes Minister K.C. Veeramani and Labour Welfare Minister Nilofer Kafeel inaugurated an exhibition near the old bus stand on Sunday.

The exhibition throws light on various government schemes. Stalls showcasing schemes of 27 government departments have been put up at the expo. The exhibition showcases the achievements of the State Government under the leadership of Edappadi K. Palaniswami.

There were a number of photographs depicting the life, events and growth of the party leader and former Chief Minister J. Jayalalithaa.

The photographs included kudimaramathu works and other infrastructure works being carried out in combined Vellore district. Collector A. Shanmuga Sundaram presided over the inaugural.

Why you should pay for quality journalism - Click to know more

Comments
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Feb 25, 2020 1:14:22 AM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/tamil-nadu/photo-expo-on-govts-achievements-opens/article30907664.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY