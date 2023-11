November 26, 2023 12:32 am | Updated 12:32 am IST - CHENNAI

A special photo exhibition titled ‘Niruvanagalin Nayagar Kalaignar’ was inaugurated on Saturday at the Kalaivanar Arangam in Chennai on Saturday as part of Kalaignar 100 celebrations.

The three-day exhibition will highlight the contributions of former Chief Minister M. Karunanidhi in developing Tamil Nadu’s economy and creating infrastructure.