Photo electoral rolls released

District Collector L. Subramanian on Friday released the photo electoral rolls for local body polls. As per the roll, there are 27,54,263 voters — 13,77,292 men, 13,76,560 women and 411 members belonging to the third gender — in the district.
The voters list would be displayed at the Collector’s office, district panchayat, panchayat union and village panchayat offices. For municipalities, the list would be displayed at the respective zonal offices.
In Villupuram district, there are 23,06,703 voters (11,58,452 men, 11,47,294 women and 327 transgenders in 22 panchayat unions), 2,24,523 voters (1,09,988 men, 1,14,482 women and 53 transgenders) in 15 town panchayats and 2,23,667 voters (1,08,852 men, 1,14,784 women and 31 others) in three municipalities.
