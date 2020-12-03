Photo biennale deadline extended

CHENNAI

03 December 2020 00:35 IST

The Chennai Photo Biennale Foundation and Confederation of Indian Industry have extended the deadline for submissions as a part of the #My2020Hero initiative.

As part of #My2020Hero, people are encouraged to share a photo and story about a real-life hero who has helped them this year. Entries can now be submitted till December 20.

Entry is free and open to all residents of India and worthy entries will be featured in an online exhibition on www.my2020hero.in which will celebrate these unsung heroes.

Participants can take a photo of anyone they consider their hero in 2020, write 50 to 150 words about them and upload the story via Instagram or Facebook.

The participants will have to mention #my2020hero, @chennaiphotobiennale, @followcii and their Instagram handle in their caption. Submissions can also be made at www.my2020hero.in.