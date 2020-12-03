Photo biennale deadline extended

The Chennai Photo Biennale Foundation and Confederation of Indian Industry have extended the deadline for submissions as a part of the #My2020Hero initiative.
As part of #My2020Hero, people are encouraged to share a photo and story about a real-life hero who has helped them this year. Entries can now be submitted till December 20.
Entry is free and open to all residents of India and worthy entries will be featured in an online exhibition on www.my2020hero.in which will celebrate these unsung heroes.
Participants can take a photo of anyone they consider their hero in 2020, write 50 to 150 words about them and upload the story via Instagram or Facebook.
The participants will have to mention #my2020hero, @chennaiphotobiennale, @followcii and their Instagram handle in their caption. Submissions can also be made at www.my2020hero.in.
A letter from the Editor
Dear reader,
We have been keeping you up-to-date with information on the developments in India and the world that have a bearing on our health and wellbeing, our lives and livelihoods, during these difficult times. To enable wide dissemination of news that is in public interest, we have increased the number of articles that can be read free, and extended free trial periods. However, we have a request for those who can afford to subscribe: please do. As we fight disinformation and misinformation, and keep apace with the happenings, we need to commit greater resources to news gathering operations. We promise to deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.
Support Quality Journalism
A letter from the Editor
Dear subscriber,
Thank you!
Your support for our journalism is invaluable. It’s a support for truth and fairness in journalism. It has helped us keep apace with events and happenings.
The Hindu has always stood for journalism that is in the public interest. At this difficult time, it becomes even more important that we have access to information that has a bearing on our health and well-being, our lives, and livelihoods. As a subscriber, you are not only a beneficiary of our work but also its enabler.
We also reiterate here the promise that our team of reporters, copy editors, fact-checkers, designers, and photographers will deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.
Suresh Nambath