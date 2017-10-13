Philately expo organised

With the National Postal Week celebrations under way in Vellore, a philatelic exhibition was organised at the Head Post Office on Thursday to throw light on philately for schoolchildren.

According to K. Vijaya, Superintendent of Posts, Vellore Division, the National Postal Week celebrations were being held from October 9 to 14. The celebrations began with the World Post Day followed by Savings Bank Day on October 10. Postal Life Insurance and Rural Postal Life Insurance Day was observed on October 11.

With Thursday being Philately Day, the officials organised the exhibition. Philatelist C. Tamilvanan put up an exhibition on the occasion. Among the exhibits were a number of post cards of different dates. “I have displayed the country’s first post card issued by the East India Company in 1897. I have also kept on display British India post card and posts cards of princely States such as Jaipur and Cochin,” he said.

A total of 39 permanent pictorial cancellations released in Tamil Nadu have also been displayed. “The first permanent pictorial cancellation on Mahabalipuram issued in 1964 to the latest one on Vellore Fort has been displayed,” he added. Competition cards and unique date cancellations have also been put up. He has also displayed miniature sheets of fauna found across the globe.

A quiz competition was organised for the postal department staff.

Ms. Vijaya added that October 13 would be observed as Business Development Day and a customer meet would be held. The final day will be Mails Day.