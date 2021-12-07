The Department of Posts, Chennai city region, Tamil Nadu Circle, will organise 13th State-level philately exhibition, TN Digipex 2022, on “India’s rich cultural heritage” from January 7 to 9. This would be hosted online and the last date for receipt of entries is December 8. For details, log on to www.tndigipex2022.com, said a press release.
Philately exhibition from January 7
CHENNAI
Chennai,
December 07, 2021 01:14 IST
Related Articles
Close X
- Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
- Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
- Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
- We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
- Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.
Printable version | Dec 7, 2021 1:15:14 AM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/tamil-nadu/philately-exhibition-from-january-7/article37875884.ece
© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.
Next Story