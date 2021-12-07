Tamil Nadu

Philately exhibition from January 7

The Department of Posts, Chennai city region, Tamil Nadu Circle, will organise 13th State-level philately exhibition, TN Digipex 2022, on “India’s rich cultural heritage” from January 7 to 9. This would be hosted online and the last date for receipt of entries is December 8. For details, log on to www.tndigipex2022.com, said a press release.


