Ph.D. programme in memory of Cho Ramaswamy

Late Journalist Cho Ramaswamy. File Photo.

THANJAVUR

28 November 2020 20:32 IST

SASTRA university invites applications, offers attractive stipend

SASTRA Deemed to be University, Thanjavur, has introduced a full-time Ph.D. programme in memory of the late journalist Cho S. Ramaswamy.

The university said applications were invited for the programme on “The Evolution of Indian Media before and after Indian Independence”. The programme is conducted in memory of late ‘Thuglak’ Editor, Cho S. Ramasamy in whose name a Chair — “Cho S.Ramaswamy Chair on Public Policy” had been instituted at the university.

Candidates with a recognised post-graduate degree could apply for the programme. Attractive stipend and quality mentorship would be offered to the selected candidates. Interested candidates might send their resume at admissions@sastra.ac.in by December, 12. Candidates with prior degrees related to journalism, history and public policy would be given preference, the university said.

