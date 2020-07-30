PHCs, taluk hospitals to be roped in for dealing with pandemic

The Tamil Nadu government is planning to involve primary health centres (PHCs) and taluk hospitals as well in the fight against COVID-19 in the long run, besides the available health infrastructure in the State. It is also planning to emulate the Chennai model of setting up special wards for seriously-ill COVID-19 patients.

The idea was discussed during a videoconference meeting attended by Ministers, senior officials and District Collectors. A senior official told The Hindu: "The PHCs and taluk hospitals are to be prepared to deal with epidemics in general and COVID-19 in the long term if there is a prolonged spread. In the long term, the system should be ready to deal with it in a normal way as we cannot focus only on COVID-19 beyond a point. It would be done gradually."

To control the case mortality rate, the State government is planning to emulate the Chennai model of having special wards for serious COVID-19 positive cases. “Patients with co-morbidities or SARI, or high-risk suspected cases have been admitted [to such wards] in Chennai, and this must be implemented in other places too," he said.

The meeting also emphasised the need for analysing and reducing the high positivity rate in Chennai, Chengalpattu, Kancheepuram, Tiruvallur, Ranipet, Virudhunagar and Ramanathapuram districts. "The intention is to bring down [the rate] to 10%," an official said.

Officials also discussed the need for creating awareness to bring people out without any fear and stigma. "They can undergo home isolation if they are having a mild case of the disease. Early detection could save lives and reduce the speed of the spread,” an official said.

District Collectors were asked to focus on development, grievance redressal, ensuring basic amenities in villages and disbursement of welfare measures. "We have to ensure readiness for facing the monsoon and fighting COVID-19 side by side," an official said. They were also instructed to exercise care while dealing with the general public to maintain law and order.

Continuous vigilance on disease spurt and control through fever camps, containment management, better clinical management, adequate testing, pooled testing where possible to increase coverage, and ensuring physical distancing in public places and wearing of face masks were the other issues discussed at the meeting.