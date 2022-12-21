PHC worker lauded for running health network for women during peak of COVID-19

December 21, 2022 12:51 am | Updated 12:51 am IST - Chennai

The Hindu Bureau

A village health nurse at a rural primary health centre (PHC) has won praise for running a ‘health network’ for women, mostly expectant and new mothers, to share information on hygiene and nutrition during the peak of the COVID-19 pandemic.

ADVERTISEMENT

S. Jayalakshmi, who works at a PHC in Vellanur, a village close to Avadi, started the ‘Child and mother’ WhatsApp group to facilitate continuous communication and counselling for women on medication and, social distancing, the Association for Healthcare Management Professionals India said in a press release. After the threat of the coronavirus receded, Ms. Jayalakshmi continued to update the group with alerts on immunity doses for newborns, latest health news from regional news outlets, and the health department’s guidelines.

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US