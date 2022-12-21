  1. EPaper
PHC worker lauded for running health network for women during peak of COVID-19

December 21, 2022 12:51 am | Updated 12:51 am IST - Chennai

The Hindu Bureau

A village health nurse at a rural primary health centre (PHC) has won praise for running a ‘health network’ for women, mostly expectant and new mothers, to share information on hygiene and nutrition during the peak of the COVID-19 pandemic.

S. Jayalakshmi, who works at a PHC in Vellanur, a village close to Avadi, started the ‘Child and mother’ WhatsApp group to facilitate continuous communication and counselling for women on medication and, social distancing, the Association for Healthcare Management Professionals India said in a press release. After the threat of the coronavirus receded, Ms. Jayalakshmi continued to update the group with alerts on immunity doses for newborns, latest health news from regional news outlets, and the health department’s guidelines.

