Pharmacy sealed for selling masks at higher prices

Tirupattur District Collector, M.P. Sivanarul has ordered for sealing a pharmacy located near the Collector’s Office on Sunday.
Based on complaints that the Apollo Pharmacy was selling masks at ₹100 per piece, he ordered for an inquiry by the health and revenue officials.
He asked Tahsildar Anandhakrishnan to seal the shop immediately. A complaint was lodged with Tirupattur Town police by the concerned Village Administrative Officer.
Officers club closed
Mr. Sivanarul also ordered closure of the Officers Club, which was functioning near his office. He charged that the office was misused under the name of ‘socialising’. He himself conducted a check on the premises on Sunday and asked the officials to close it immediately.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
Register to The Hindu for free and get unlimited access for 30 days.
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
Not convinced? Know why you should pay for news.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper ,crossword, iPhone, iPad mobile applications and print. Our plans enhance your reading experience.