Pharmacy sealed for selling masks at higher prices

Tirupattur District Collector, M.P. Sivanarul has ordered for sealing a pharmacy located near the Collector’s Office on Sunday.

Based on complaints that the Apollo Pharmacy was selling masks at ₹100 per piece, he ordered for an inquiry by the health and revenue officials.

He asked Tahsildar Anandhakrishnan to seal the shop immediately. A complaint was lodged with Tirupattur Town police by the concerned Village Administrative Officer.

Officers club closed

Mr. Sivanarul also ordered closure of the Officers Club, which was functioning near his office. He charged that the office was misused under the name of ‘socialising’. He himself conducted a check on the premises on Sunday and asked the officials to close it immediately.