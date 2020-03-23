Tamil Nadu

Pharmacy sealed for selling masks at higher prices

Officials sealing a pharmacy in Tirupattur on Sunday.

Officials sealing a pharmacy in Tirupattur on Sunday.   | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement.

Collector orders inquiry by health and revenue officials

Tirupattur District Collector, M.P. Sivanarul has ordered for sealing a pharmacy located near the Collector’s Office on Sunday.

Based on complaints that the Apollo Pharmacy was selling masks at ₹100 per piece, he ordered for an inquiry by the health and revenue officials.

He asked Tahsildar Anandhakrishnan to seal the shop immediately. A complaint was lodged with Tirupattur Town police by the concerned Village Administrative Officer.

Officers club closed

Mr. Sivanarul also ordered closure of the Officers Club, which was functioning near his office. He charged that the office was misused under the name of ‘socialising’. He himself conducted a check on the premises on Sunday and asked the officials to close it immediately.

Why you should pay for quality journalism - Click to know more

Comments
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Mar 23, 2020 3:22:06 AM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/tamil-nadu/pharmacy-sealed-for-selling-masks-at-higher-prices/article31137020.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY