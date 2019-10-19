Pharmacists in Vellore asked to remain vigilant after spurt in dengue cases

The Health Department, which is on the vigil after cases of dengue were reported in Vellore and Tiruvallur districts, has asked pharmacists to promptly inform the nearest government hospital if people suffering from fever for more than two days approach them for medicines.

They were asked not to distribute medicines to people without a doctor’s prescription, even for cases of common cold, and to stock Tetanus and diphtheria vaccine at all times.

“People need to be cautious if they have fever even for one or two days, and must promptly seek medical attention. Fever with throat pain should be monitored as delayed diagnosis is a problem,” said Deputy Director of Health Services K.S.T. Suresh, at a meeting held in Vellore on Saturday.

As part of the meet, an audio-visual programme which detailed on the ways to prevent the spread of dengue in the area was presented to the pharmacists.

Though fever cases were being reported across the district, the situation was under control and there was nothing alarming, said Mr. Suresh. Health department officials and doctors, paramedical staff, lab technicians and hospital staff were on standby to meet any emergencies, he added.

‘Maintain cleanliness’

District Collector A. Shanmuga Sundaram sounded a warning to those who do not maintain their premises clean and tidy. Thorough checking of houses should be on the agenda for sanitary workers and, health department staff should keep track of those affected by fever and body ache for more than two days, he said.

Doctors say that people cannot differentiate between the types of fever and it is essential that they approach qualified medical practitioners within 24 hours of occurrence of fever. Fever in children, elderly and pregnant women should not be ignored, Mr. Sundaram said.

In dengue, complications could be prevented with proper fluid management in the initial stages.

Senior health officials have directed government offices and hospitals to maintain cleanliness and clear scrap materials from their premises to prevent breeding of Aedes mosquitoes. The heads of the respective government offices would face legal action if they fail to do so, they cautioned.