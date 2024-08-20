With surveys showing easy availability of Non-Steroidal Anti-Inflammatory Drugs (NSAID) that are harmful to vultures in places around their habitats, pharmacists from such places have been roped in for the conservation of the winged scavengers.

On Tuesday, pharmacists from Mettupalayam, Sirumugai and Karamadai regions of Coimbatore district were sensitised to the harmful effects of veterinary use of NSAIDs on vultures, as these places lie close to critical vulture habitats in the Mudumalai Tiger Reserve (MTR) in the Nilgiris and Sathyamangalam Tiger Reserve (STR) in Erode.

“Vultures have large territory of about 100 km. Resident and migratory population of vultures from MTR and STR could explore bordering places in Coimbatore district. Surveys done in such places in the recent past showed that NSAIDs, including banned ones, were available for veterinary use. Since vultures are scavengers, use of these drugs in cattle could lead to further decline of their population, as they feed on the carcasses,” said vulture researcher and Rufford Foundation grantee S. Manigandan, who organised the meeting of pharmacists.

According to Mr. Manigandan, a notice listing five NSAIDs harmful to vultures — such as Diclofenac, Aceclofenac, Ketoprofen, Nimesulide and Flunixin — was distributed to druggists to display it in their pharmacies. Veterinary use of Diclofenac was banned in India in 2006 due to its harmful effects on vultures.

“When a survey in pharmacies around vulture habitats were conducted in 2021, Aceclofenac and Ketoprofen were not banned for veterinary use. The ban on their usage as veterinary drug came in 2023. But the two drugs were found available in pharmacies even after the ban,” he said.

The MTR - STR belt has resident populations of Red-headed vulture, Long-billed vulture and White-rumped vulture. Egyptian vulture spotted in the region is believed to be a local migrator. Cinereous vulture, Himalayan griffon vulture and the Eurasian griffon vulture are winter vagrants.

“As per a 2023 survey, there were 120 White-rumped vultures, followed by Long-billed vulture (7), Red-headed vulture (6) and Egyptian vulture (2). Hence, its highly important to engage all the stakeholders to conserve these vulture species and save them from extinction,” said Mr. Manigandan.

Around 60 druggists from Mettupalayam, Sirumugai and Karamadai region attended the sensitisation programme, which was held in association with the pharmacists’ association, at Mettupalayam on Tuesday. Drug inspector M. Nagalakshmi, K. Sakthivel from Sathyamangalam-based organisation SEWA, and T. Muruganandam from the Coimbatore Wildlife Conservation Trust spoke.