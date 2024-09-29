ADVERTISEMENT

Pharmacist found dead near Arakkonam town

Updated - September 29, 2024 07:48 pm IST - RANIPET

The Hindu Bureau

A 50-year-old man was found dead at Ichchiputtur railway station near Arakkonam town on Sunday.

The police said railway staff and commuters found the body of Vijayan, a pharmacist, near the railway station and alerted local RFP personnel. The body was sent to Government Taluk Hospital in Arakkonam town for post-mortem.

Initial inquiry revealed that Vijayan’s wife V. Meenakshi, 45, an anganwadi worker, and their two children V. Pavitra, 24, and V. Yuvanesh, 20, were also found dead in their house in Arakkonam town a fortnight ago.

The Arakkonam town police had registered a case and were in search of Vijayan before they found his body. It is suspected he died by suicide.

(Assistance for those with suicidal thoughts is available in TN’s health helpline 104 and Sneha’s suicide prevention helpline 044-24640050)

