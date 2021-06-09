Pharmacies in Vellore told not to sell drugs without prescriptions

This comes after reports of the abuse of cough syrup and pain killers; police and drug department officials say they are now conducting periodic checks

In the wake of reports about abuse of cough syrup and painkillers as Tasmac shops are shut, the police and drug control department, in the combined Vellore district, have asked pharmacies not to sell these drugs without proper prescriptions.

There are around 2,000 pharmacies in Vellore, Tiruvannamalai, Ranipet and Tirupathur districts. According to police, they have been getting reports from parents that some youngsters are abusing cough syrup and pain killers without proper prescriptions, as well as by using fake ones. “All the Superintendents of Police have been instructed to hold meetings with pharmacies in their limits and give them instructions. In some districts this has already taken place,” said A.G. Babu, DIG, Vellore range. Police sources said that they are also monitoring the sales along with drug control officials in the districts.

Officials from the Assistant Director of Drug Control, Vellore zone, said that periodical checks are conducted at the shops. “We have asked the pharmacies to put a seal, with the date on the prescription, after a purchase is made so that the same person doesn’t buy the medicines repeatedly using the same prescription. We have taken action against one shop in Vellore,” said an official.

Members of the Tamil Nadu Chemists and Druggists Association said that they too have instructed all pharmacies to adhere to norms. “The drugs control department also monitors sales of such medicines. If any chemist makes a bulk purchase, they are questioned,” said a member.

However they said the pharmacists are targeted by anti-social elements if they don’t give them the medicines. “There have been instances where pharmacists have been threatened. Some pharmacists have also closed down business due to such pressure,” he added.

R. Chezhian, founder of Life Line Centre for prevention of children from alcoholism and substance abuse, said that children in the age group of 12 to 16 usually get addicted to such medicines. “There are agents who help them buy it from pharmacies. Pharmacies and the entire community should be sensitised to save the children from such abuse,” he said.