‘Pharma, medical devices are emerging sectors’

Tamil Nadu should work with Centre to set up a bulk drug pharma park: panel

The Rangarajan committee, constituted by the Tamil Nadu government to study the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on its economy, has identified medical devices manufacturing and pharmaceuticals, along with biotechnology, as emerging sectors.

The committee, which submitted its report to the government in September, suggested that the State work with the Union government to set up a bulk drug pharma park expeditiously in a coastal area near Chennai. A senior official said the government had already submitted its application for assistance under a Central government scheme.

The committee, which suggested that a pharma policy be formulated, advised the government to create an “angel fund” for promoting medical devices manufacturing and indicated that the scope of the biotechnology fund should be expanded.

Another official said though the government had got the biotechnology fund registered, it is planning to bring fields, such as electric vehicles and aerospace, under the fund with a corpus of ₹500 crore.

A member of the committee said the recommendation on the pharma policy had been made with a view to restoring the State’s position as a major pharma manufacturing hub.

The committee, while calling for better incentives than a general package for medical devices production, urged the government to establish a medipark near Chengalpattu at the earliest with a focus on diagnostic imaging and IV Diagnostics.

Its member said the aim of providing more incentives for the segment is to reduce the dependence on Chinese imports.

Biotechnology park

In the area of biotechnology, the committee said the government should form a biotechnology board to facilitate academia-industry partnerships and support start-ups to promote growth.

A biotechnology park may be formed near Chennai on over 100 acres, a pilot good manufacturing practices (GMP) facility and high-end analytical facilities. Its focus should be on biosimilar and diagnostics.

On a smaller scale, Coimbatore could have one such park. The State government should upgrade the Stanley Medical College Stem Cell Research Centre into an Institute of Regenerative Medicine, besides promoting contract analytical services. It should request the Department of Biotechnology of the Union government to establish an anchor institution in the State on the lines of similar bodies in Hyderabad and Bengaluru.

In the field of health, the committee has highlighted the importance of decentralised health delivery system against the backdrop of the pandemic. The health and wellness centre scheme needs to be revived with more ﬁnancial investment than what was done in the past. Urban primary health centres should be complemented by mobile units to deliver basic services. Efforts should be made to enlarge the cadre and number of public health professionals substantially.