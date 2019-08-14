Pharma company worker dies in gas leak at Ranipet

A worker of a pharmaceutical manufacturing company in Ranipet died on Monday and four others were affected following a toxic gas leak. Police sources said that the incident took place in Alchymars ICM SM private limited located in Phase-I of Sipcot Industrial Complex in Ranipet.

Initial reports said that five workers fell unconscious on inhaling a toxic gas which leaked from a pipeline and one of them Satyendra Baushia, 28, of Auranghabad, died on the way to the hospital. Raman, 40, of Tiruvalluvar Nagar, Sipcot-Ranipet, Marimuthu, 45, of Vanabadi, Udhyakumar, 42, of Chatrampudhur and Raja, 41, of Puttuthakku, who suffered breathing problems were referred for treatment in a private hospital in Vellore.

Ranipet sub-collector, K. Elambahavath and team of officials from eight other departments conducted an inquiry. Mr. Elambahavath told The Hindu that the company was involved in the manufacture of pharma products and several chemical additives were being used by them in the process. “The accident was said to have taken place around 9.30 p.m. due to a leak in one of the pipelines supplying gas. The exact cause was not immediately known, and we found that there were some safety lapses in the company. The reasons for gas leak are being investigated,” he said.

Forensic experts have collected samples of gas and chemical components used by the industrial unit.

“On receipt of their report and a compliance report from Tamil Nadu Pollution Control Board, the restoration of operations would be ordered. We have ordered the suspension of operations until the investigations are over,” Mr. Elambahavath said.