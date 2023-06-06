ADVERTISEMENT

Phanindra Reddy named secretary of T.N.’s Natural Resources Department

June 06, 2023 03:01 pm | Updated 03:01 pm IST - CHENNAI

Several other officers too have been given new postings; D. Rathna will take over as Director of Prohibition and Excise, while the new Commissioner of Transport is A. Shanmuga Sundram

The Hindu Bureau

K. Phanindra Reddy. File | Photo Credit: RAGHUNATHAN SR

The Tamil Nadu government on Tuesday named senior IAS officer K. Phanindra Reddy the Secretary of the Natural Resources Department. While K.J. Praveen Kumar is set to assume office as Madurai Corporation Commissioner, S. Balachander will assume office as Commissioner of Salem Corporation.

The move comes just three weeks after a major reshuffle of IAS officers in the State.

D. Rathna has been posted as Director of Prohibition and Excise and L. Nirmalraj was posted as the Director of Geology and Mining. A. Shanmuga Sundram has been posted as Commissioner of Transport and Simranjeet Singh Kahlon will assume office as the Executive Director of the Chennai Metropolitan Water Supply and Sewerage Board. J. Jayakanthan has posted as Commissioner of Social Welfare and Women Empowerment.

