Phanindra Reddy is IAS union chief

K. Phanindra Reddy, an IAS officer of the 1990 batch and Principal Secretary/Commissioner of the Hindu Religious and Charitable Endowments department, has been elected president of the Tamil Nadu IAS Officers' Association.

This follows the resignation of T.V. Somanathan, who has been transferred to New Delhi as Expenditure Secretary.

Other office-bearers include Pankaj Kumar Bansal (vice-president), Mythili K. Rajendran (secretary), D. Jaganathan and Laxmi Priya (joint secretaries) and Krishnan Unni (treasurer).

