PG resident doctors in Tamil Nadu seek clarity on conduct of final exams

CHENNAI

04 July 2020 11:46 IST

The final exams that should have been held in May were not conducted, and there is no clarity on when they will be held, a statement from the Interns and Postgraduates Association of Tamil Nadu said

The Interns and Postgraduates Association of Tamil Nadu has expressed concerns over the lack of clarity in the conduct of final examinations for MD/MS/diploma candidates in the State. They were unable to appear for the entrance examinations for DM/MCh, as the final exams were not held in Tamil Nadu.

In a statement issued, the association said all postgraduate resident doctors were involved in COVID-19 management, and most of them have not met their families from the beginning of the pandemic. They were working in COVID-19 isolation wards and staying in institutional quarantine facilities. Many of them had acquired the infection during their duty period and have joined duty after recovery. Residents with co-morbid conditions such as diabetes and hypertension have also continued to work in isolation wards.

MD/MS/diploma candidates, who had completed their courses from government medical colleges across the State, were diverted to work in Chennai in view of the surge in COVID-19 cases. However, the final exams for the candidates that should have been held in May were not conducted. There was no clarity on when they would be held. The entrance exams for DM/MCh at the All India Institute of Medical Sciences and PGI were completed, and none of the State candidates were able to appear as the final examinations were not conducted. They were unable to prepare for NEET-Super Speciality courses, the association said.

Most of the resident doctors were already under stress due to work in COVID-19 wards, staying alone in quarantine facilities and their inability to take care of elderly parents. This lack of clarity on the examinations was adding to their mental agony, the association added.

The association sought the government’s intervention on the issue and asked for necessary steps to be taken to help the doctors working in the COVID-19 wards.