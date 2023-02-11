ADVERTISEMENT

PG medical students in Chennai stage black badge demonstration against district residency programme

February 11, 2023 04:08 pm | Updated 04:08 pm IST - CHENNAI

The students say the proposed programme will take them away from their training in their specialisations

The Hindu Bureau

Postgraduate medical students in Chennai wore black badges to work on Friday, protesting against the proposed district residency programme.

The State government has proposed to make it mandatory for PG medical students to work in district hospitals for three months.

The students pointed out that it has been included in the curriculum that they must study MD/MS for three years in their respective specialisations, and train in affiliated departments for 9 to 12 months. The proposed programme aims to take away three months from the course. Besides, the colleges to which the students may be posted might not have the specialisation they are majoring in, the students pointed out.

Such a move would mean exploitation and excessive hard work for the students, said G.R. Ravindranath, general secretary of the Doctors’ Association for Social Equality. The students’ qualification would be determined by the certificate issued by the hospital at the end of the three-month term. Not only would it put pressure on the students, but it would also prevent their training with qualified experts. Under the scheme, the students would be sent to serve in distant, remote places where they would scarcely get the chance to specialise, the activist argued.

A medical student said the project may not benefit either the student or the patient as the primary health centres (PHC) often treat only basic ailments and patients are referred to tertiary centres for more complex ailments. A PG candidate will not learn anything by being posted at a PHC for three months. Nor will the patient benefit, as there will be no follow-up for the patient by the doctor, he pointed out.

The stuent suggested that the government hold talks with the Tamil Nadu Medical Students Association and the Tamil Nadu Residential Doctors Association, that have launched the demonstration against the proposed programme.

