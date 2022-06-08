PG extension centre in Villupuram asks guest lecturers to canvas for students

The Centre, now affiliated to Annamalai varsity, has seven departments and 400 students

The post-graduate extension centre in Villupuram, affiliated to Annamalai University, has constituted a committee to “look after the subject related to admission canvas”.

The committee members, comprising guest lecturers, have been told to scout in nearby colleges for potential students to join the centre. The centre has seven departments and around 400 students. Guest lecturers are upset at being made to run around when their job is to teach students.

The centre, previously attached to Tiruvalluvar University, was shifted to the erstwhile Dr. J. Jayalalithaa University, but was dismantled by the government last year. The government affiliated the centre to Annamalai University and a few surplus faculty members of Annamalai University were shifted to the centre.

“The guest faculty have been told to get the names of students, parents’ address and phone numbers. This is the first time that such a scheme is being introduced. It is not the job of teachers to canvas for students,” said V. Thangaraj, president of Tamil Nadu All UGC Qualified Guest Lecturers Association.

A few months ago, the students had protested demanding basic amenities. Teachers here said that in the aftermath of the protest, the district administration arranged for water to be supplied by tankers. However, the centre has no non-teaching staff, sweeper or watchman.

A total of 21 guest lecturers have been working at the centre. “With the arrival of the staff from Annamalai University, there is pressure on us to resign. Two lecturers resigned, despite putting in several years of service,” a lecturer said. The teachers say the workload is heavy as most departments function with just one or two teachers. As a result, they end up working all day. They are paid a salary of ₹20,000.

According to a lecturer, the centre lacks transport facilities, as a result of which students walk 3 km from the nearest bus stand.

Mr. Thangaraj said, “It is not a private university where guest lecturers can be sent to get students. Our job is to teach students. We condemn the act of pushing teachers to perform such tasks.”