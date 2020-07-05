PG doctors’ body seeks clarity on examinations

CHENNAI

05 July 2020

They were unable to appear for entrance tests for DM/M.Ch courses as final exams had not been held

The Interns’ and Postgraduates’ Association of Tamil Nadu has expressed concerns over the lack of clarity on the conduct of the final examinations for MD/MS/Diploma candidates.

They were unable to appear for the entrance examinations for DM/M.Ch courses as the final exams were not held in Tamil Nadu.

The association said that all postgraduate resident doctors were involved in COVID-19 management, and most of them had not met their families since the beginning of the pandemic. They were working in COVID-19 isolation wards and staying in institutional quarantine facilities. Many of them had acquired the infection at work and had rejoined duty after making a recovery.

Residents with co-morbidities like diabetes and hypertension continued to work in isolation wards. MD/MS/Diploma candidates, who had completed their courses from government medical colleges across the State, were also put to work in Chennai, in view of the surge in COVID-19 cases.

But their final exams, which should have been held in May, had not been conducted.

There was no clarity on when they would be held, the association said.

Entrance exams for DM/M.Ch courses at the All-India Institute of Medical Sciences and PGI had been completed, and no candidate from the State was able to appear for them as their final examinations had not been held. They were unable to prepare for the NEET-Super Specialty courses, the association said.

Most resident doctors were already under stress as they were working in COVID-19 wards, staying alone in quarantine facilities and were unable to take care of their elderly parents. The lack of clarity on examinations was adding to their mental agony, the association said.

It sought the government’s intervention on the issue and urged the State to take necessary steps to help doctors working in COVID-19 wards.