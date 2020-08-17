PG diploma course in archaeology revamped

CHENNAI

17 August 2020 00:16 IST

Stipend for students hiked to ₹5,000

The State Department of Archaeology has restructured the curriculum and syllabus of the Institute of Epigraphy in tune with the University Grants Commission guidelines to offer a two-year full-time course for Post Graduate Diploma in Archaeology.

“We have decided to introduce the changes by taking into consideration the recent dynamic changes in the field of archaeology. The institute will be named as Institute of Archaeology,” T. Udhayachandran, Principal Secretary and Commissioner of the Department, told The Hindu. Earlier, it was called the Institute of Epigraphy.

Mr. Udhayachandran said considering the urgent need to nurture a multidisciplinary approach to archaeology, the course had been opened to postgraduate students in arts, science and engineering with a minimum of 55% marks. Earlier, postgraduation in Tamil, History, Archaeology was the qualification.

Advertising

Advertising

“A botany student has the scope for delving into paleobotany. A zoology student can pay attention to bones and an engineering student on conservation,” Mr. Udhayachandran said.

The monthly stipend to the students had been increased from ₹4,000 from ₹5,000. The annual intake of students has been increased to 20.

“Already, we have received over 150 applications. Many students with post-graduation in engineering have applied for the course,” he said.

Revised curriculum

The present restructured course consists of subjects like Archaeology Principles and Methods, Human Evolution and Prehistoric Archaeology, Indian Epigraphy and Paleography, Indian Numismatics and Museology, Indian Architecture, Indian Iconography, Marine Archaeology, Applications of Sciences in Archaeology, Heritage Management and Conservation – Indian Antiquarian Laws, use of latest technology in archaeological excavations, scientific analysis of antiques and artefact.

“All India Heritage tour will be one of the highlights,” he said. The last date for submitting applications is August 25. Students can apply online through the website www.tnarch.gov.in.