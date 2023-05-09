PG courses on Anaesthesiology, Radiology begin at Naruvi Hospitals in Vellore

May 09, 2023 07:10 pm | Updated 07:19 pm IST - Vellore

Post-graduate medical programmes in Anaesthesiology and Radiology was started at the Naruvi Hospitals in Vellore on Tuesday.

According to a press release, the Naruvi Hospitals will offer the three-year master’s programmes in the two courses from this year. The Diplomate of National Board (DNB) programmes in Anaesthesiology and Radiology will admit two students in each of the courses based on their NEET-PG results. The courses had been approved and recognised by the Medical Council of India and the Tamil Nadu government.

The recognition to start these courses came after an inspection of Naruvi Hospitals’ infrastructure, equipment and other facilities by a team of experts from the Medical Council of India and the State government. After this, it received the approval to start the three-year post graduate DNB courses. The approval letter was handed over to G.V. Sampath, Chairman, Naruvi Hospitals, by Aravindan Nair, Chief of Medical Services, Naruvi Hospitals, the release said.

Since its inception about two years ago, Naruvi Hospitals had been fast emerging as one of the pre-eminent destinations for healthcare and medical training. It is becoming a sought-after destination for complex procedures and surgeries such as liver and other body organ transplantations and has received recognition from the State government for the same, in addition to being certified by the National Accreditation Board for Hospitals & Healthcare Providers and Consortium of Accredited Health Care Organisation.